Marine Chartering takes delivery of 2,000 hp towboat

Houston-headquartered marine equipment lessor Marine Chartering LLC has taken delivery of an 86- by 30-foot, 2,000 horsepower, twin-screw, Subchapter M compliant, towboat from Plaquemine, La., based Verret Shipyard.

The Verret-designed towboat will be bareboat chartered to Orange, Texas, based Strategic Towing Services LLC, which operates a 100-barge fleet in an oxbow of the Neches River five miles from its intersection with the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

Marine Chartering’s owner John McMahan formerly the CEO/CFO of Higman Barge Lines, says the new vessel will be named Miss Carter W after his oldest daughter, Carter M. Wimberly. Other vessels in Marine Chartering’s fleet include the Cynthia K, Miss Amanda M, Otto, Laura M and Alberto.

Miss Carter W is powered by twin Caterpillar C32A main engines

The Miss Carter W is powered by twin Caterpillar C32A main engines, each developing 1,000 hp at 1,800 rpm and turning 80- by 62-inch steel propellers on 7-inch shafts via 7:1 reduction ratio Reintjes WAF 573 gears supplied by Karl Senner. The vessel’s electrical requirements are met by two 75 kW marine gen sets.

Miss Carter W’s pilothouse, with an eye level of 29 feet, houses a full suite of navigation and communications electronics from Wheelhouse Electronics

The three-deck Miss Carter W has air-conditioned and heated accommodations for a crew of seven in four staterooms. The crew quarters, galley and pilothouse all have fire-resistant paneling and ceilings with sound and vibration damping.

“Verret has done an outstanding job,” said McMahan, “as has [project manager] Alberto De La Puente on our end. He has worked with me since 1995 when I hired him at Higman. There, he oversaw construction of over 75 pushboats and 100 tank barges.”

With construction of Miss Carter W complete, the shipyard will begin construction of a sister vessel added McMahan.