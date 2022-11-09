Little Rock Deputy District Commander Major ChaTom “CT” Warren to be promoted Written by Heather Ervin









Little Rock Engineer District Deputy Commander Maj. ChaTom “CT” Warren will be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel on November 14, 2022.

Warren assumed duties as the Deputy District Commander of the Little Rock District on July 20, 2020. He came to Little Rock from the 130th Engineer Brigade, in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he served as the Brigade Executive Officer.

As the Deputy Commander of the Little Rock District, Warren oversees the district staff and supports the commander in the leadership of more than 800 employees responsible for the planning, design, construction and operations and maintenance of civil works military and environmental projects in Arkansas and Missouri.

These projects include the management of 500,000 acres of public parks and waters including 12 flood control reservoirs, and 308 miles of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System inland waterway.

Warren has deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He has received numerous awards and decorations to include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2006 after he received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also holds a master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University and is married with two children.