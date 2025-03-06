Laborde Products repowers trio of towboats

Covington, La.-based Laborde Products has recently repowered three vessels that provide services along U.S. inland waterways.

The most recent repower was for Lydia Ann Channel Fleet (LACF), a provider of fleeting and fuel services along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway based in Rockport, Texas.

The triple-screw vessel, previously powered by 6125 John Deere engines, is now running on Scania DI13 080M marine engines, each delivering 400 horsepower at 1,800 rpm. The repower, says Laborde, improves reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance for LACF’s fleet.

The M/V Lydia Ann has been a key part of LACF’s operations, serving as a dedicated fleet boat since its acquisition.

The Scania DI13 080M engines, supplied by Laborde Products, meet U.S. Tier 3 and IMO Tier II emission standards, helping to lower emissions while improving fuel efficiency and torque. Operators can expect strong performance, lower maintenance needs, and a longer service life—key factors for fleet owners looking to maximize uptime and efficiency.

The repowering of the M/V Charles Cuthbert, a vessel in Florida-based McKinney Marine Inc.’s fleet, involved replacing the vessel’s two 16V71 Detroit engines with two Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R-Y3MPTAW-4 engines, delivering 630 HP at 1600 RPM.

The repower project was undertaken to enhance the operational capabilities of the M/V Charles Cuthbert and ensure continued reliability for McKinney Marine’s day-to-day operations.

The third repower involved the M/V Ed, operated by Jeffersonville, Ind.-based American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), with two Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R-Y3 engines, each producing 684 hp. at 1800 RPM. This repower replaced the Cummins QSK19 engines, aiming to enhance the towboat’s performance. The repower was executed at Bollinger Quick Repair shipyard in Louisiana, ensuring a streamlined transition to the new engines.