Ingram Marine announces leadership change

Nashville, Tenn.-headquartered Ingram Marine Group reports that its chief operating officer John Roberts, will become president and CEO on February 1.

He will succeed David O’Loughlin, who is to retire but will stay with the company as vice chair for the remainder of 2022 to assist with the transition.

“Dave has been invaluable to our company and our people,” said Ingram Barge Company chairman Orrin H. Ingram II. “His extensive barging experience and strong leadership were exactly what we needed in recent years. We wish him luck in this new chapter and are grateful for everything he has helped to accomplish during his time here.”

O’Loughlin will celebrate 35 years at Ingram in February. He started his career as a tankerman and worked his way up through leadership of vessel operations and customer service before assuming the role of COO and president in January 2019 and CEO in March 2020. He has also been a leader in the industry.

He has been a Board Member of the River Industry Executive Task Force since 2013, serving as Industry Chairman from 2017 – 2019. He has served on the American Waterways Executive Board since 2018 and is a member of the board of advisors for a new supply chain management program at Jack C. Massey College of Business at Belmont University in Nashville.

MEET JOHN ROBERTS

Roberts comes to the role of president and CEO with more than 35 years of experience in the marine transportation industry. Most recently, he has served as senior vice president and chief operating officer for Ingram Marine Group.

He has been with Ingram most recently since 2018. He worked as a Liquids Merchandising Manager from 1991-1994 until Ingram sold part of its liquids fleet to Coastal Towing. In the interim, he served as president of Florida Marine Transporters LLC, among other executive roles in the barge industry.

Roberts holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston.