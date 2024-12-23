Documents related to IHNC Lock replacement released

The New Orleans Engineer District released draft mitigation plans and design updates this month related to the ongoing Inner Harbor Navigation Canal (IHNC) Lock replacement general reevaluation report.

The draft documents released address: the Community Impact Mitigation Plan (Community Opportunities Plan of Action), Transportation Mitigation Plan, and Design Updates. The Corps sought public participation in the development of the draft mitigation plans, so, the general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to view these documents, which include a design update.

Inclusion of mitigation plans for community and traffic impacts are unique to the authorization for the IHNC Lock replacement as each are mandated by congress for inclusion in the final report. As such, these documents are being released ahead of the full draft report and supplemental environmental impact statement to allow a complete review before being incorporated into the draft report. While not an official comment period, feedback from the public and stakeholders is encouraged. This will help ensure the USACE is able to include the most up-to-date versions of these documents as part of the draft report.

The IHNC Lock replacement general reevaluation report, officially titled “Draft General Reevaluation Report and Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement: The Mississippi River, Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet, Louisiana, New Industrial Canal Lock and Connecting Channels Project,” is evaluating alternatives for replacement of the IHNC Lock, along with the attached St. Claude Bridge, that are technically feasible, economically justified, and environmentally acceptable.

While the draft report is not complete, these documents are being released in an effort to continue ongoing dialogue with the residents, communities, and organizations who have been working with the New Orleans District throughout the study process. Completion and internal reviews of the full draft report and environmental impact statement are still required. Once those steps are completed a tentative release date will be available.

The IHNC Lock is located in the Industrial Canal which runs through a highly urbanized area within the New Orleans city limits. It joins Lake Pontchartrain to the north with the Mississippi River to the south. The canal also connects the eastern segment of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway with the Mississippi River. The lock, built in 1923, is not efficient. The Corps was authorized to replace the lock in 1956 to improve efficiency and reliable passage of waterborne traffic locking through the IHNC.