Corps releases navigation notice for MKARNS lock

Yesterday, the U.S. Corps of Engineers released a navigation notice saying that mariners should expect to experience intermittent delays at James W. Trimble Lock (No. 13) at Mile 292.8 of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) between May 31 and June 21.

The intermittent delays are to allow needed repairs to sections of hydraulic lines associated with miter gate operations.

Due to the nature of the work and the requirement to utilize portable hydraulic units for miter gate operations while repairs are being made, mariners should also expect slightly longer lockage times. A subsequent navigation notice will be issued should the work be completed ahead of schedule. However, unforeseen issues could require additional delays.

Questions or requests for additional information concerning this notice should be directed to the Little Rock District Office at (501) 324-5096 or you may email [email protected].