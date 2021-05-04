J.F. Brennan opens new location in Paducah

La Crosse, Wis., headquartered marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Company has recently established a permanent presence in the Mid-South Region.

The company’s new Mid-South location is in Paducah, Ky., and will provide all Brennan services, including above and below-water construction and environmental remediation services. Located near the confluence of the Mississippi, Ohio, Cumberland, and Tennessee rivers, the new location enables Brennan to better serve the infrastructure needs of clients along the inland waterways of the United States.

New J.F. Brennan facility is led by Robert (Bob) Wheeler

J.F. Brennan says its Mid-South team consists of locals in the area and is under the leadership of one of the most experienced marine professionals in the country, Robert (Bob) Wheeler. He recently joined the company from Shimmick Construction Company Inc. and most notably worked on the Olmsted Lock & Dam and the LaGrange Lock & Dam Major Rehabilitation projects, both operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“I am very excited to be part of Brennan’s expansion into the Mid-South Region,” says Wheeler. “With Brennan’s long history of providing stellar customer service, locating in Paducah is a natural fit for our company and the industry. This new location will add tremendous value to the market.”

Paducah is known historically as a hub for dry dock, barge, and railway operations. By strategically setting up residence at the convergence of multiple rivers within a deep-rooted market, Brennan looks to expand its capacity as a resource to the inland waterways and those who operate on them.

“We are thrilled to open a new location in the heart of the inland river system,” says VP of Business Development Mark Binsfeld. “Paducah is an ideal location to advance our mission of executing solutions to some of the most complex marine, environmental, and infrastructure challenges in the country.”