AWO releases Environmental Stewardship Best Practices

The American Waterways Operators Board of Directors has approved Environmental Stewardship Best Practices tools to assist AWO members in reducing their environmental footprint and demonstrating their commitment to environmental sustainability.

The voluntary best practices, developed by AWO’s Environmental Stewardship Working Group, address water quality, energy efficiency, air quality, waste management and corporate responsibility.

These best practices are drawn from member input, as well as industry quality assurance programs and best practices put in place in other segments of the maritime industry.