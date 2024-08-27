USACE awards dredging contracts worth $30.1 million

Two dredging contractors were yesterday awarded contracts worth a total of $30,125,400

The larger of the two contracts, worth $19,045,750, was awarded Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Va., by the Wilmington Engineer District and is for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Southport and Wilmington, N.C. with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025.

The other dredging contract was awarded Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., by the New Orleans Engineer District. Worth $11,079,650, it will see Manson furnish a hopper dredge for removal and satisfactory disposal of shoal material. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Venice, La., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025.