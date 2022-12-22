USACE awards Callan $13.8 million Houston Ship Channel contract

Galveston, Texas, headquartered Callan Marine Ltd. has been awarded a $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received.

Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,845,450 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0002).

According to the USACE, the Houston Ship Channel is the busiest waterway in the U.S. Port Houston’s eight public terminals and more than 200 private facilities have an economic impact of nearly $802 billion in annual activity to the nation, and support more than 2.1 million jobs.