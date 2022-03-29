Manson awarded $19.6 million USACE dredging contract

Manson Construction Company, Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $19,628,500 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging the Humboldt Bay Bar, the mouth of the Columbia River and the Lower Columbia River. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2023.

Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,628,500 were obligated at the time of the award. The Portland Engineer District is the contracting activity