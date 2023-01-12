Callan Marine names new director of business development

Galveston, Texas, headquartered dredging and marine construction contractor Callan Marine has appointed Marc Broussard as its new director of business development, bringing with him extensive sales and marketing expertise in the maritime and energy sector, as well as international markets.

“Marc brings over 25 years of business development experience to Callan,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “We are confident he will continue to foster our existing client relationships and build new ones in the dredging and marine construction sectors.”