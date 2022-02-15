VIDEO: Senator Patty Murray meets ferry leaders

On February 10, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a senior member of the Senator Appropriations Committee, joined state and local transit leaders from the Kitsap Peninsula for a wide ranging discussion of ferry developments in Washington State.

During the event, Murray highlighted her work to secure nearly $168 million in funding for Washington state ferries, in addition to $2.9 million to make major upgrades to services. State and regional transit organizations have also received vital aid through the American Rescue Plan, including more than $30 million for Kitsap Transit, to assist in keeping our public transportation, especially ferries, operational.

Murray was joined by Roger Millar, Washington Secretary of Transportation; John Clauson, Executive Director of Kitsap Transit; Greg Wheeler, Mayor of Bremerton and Morgan Fanberg, PE, Glosten President; and Lisa Renehan, PE, Vice President, Glosten and Managing Director, Foil Ferry LLC.

Not surprisingly, the Glosten/Bieker Foil Ferry project, which was featured at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2021 event, also drew a lot of attention in the discussions.

Faster, more energy efficient, and more environmentally friendly than a conventional passenger catamaran, it is now nearing the end of its preliminary design phase, the project will need further funding before the design can be finalized and demonstrated.

It seems likely it will get full support from Murray who is a ferry commuter herself.

“Hats off to everyone on this, and I look forward to riding that ferry one day,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion, which also includes an update on Washington State Ferries’ electrification plans below.