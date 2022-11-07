Sanmar delivers third tug to Orkney Islands

After completing a 3,500 mile delivery journey from Turkey, Freyja of Scapa, the third new tug built by Sanmar Shipyards for Orkney Islands Council, has been welcomed to its new home in the Scapa Flow.

Like its sister tugs Odin of Scapa and Thor of Scapa, this third tug has been built to Robert Allan Ltd’s RAstar 3200SX design to provide the levels of performance and seakeeping ability that is essential when operating in extremely challenging conditions such as those often found in the seas around Orkney.

With a length overall of 32 meters, a molded breadth of 13 meters and molded depth of 5.35 meters, the Z-drive tug is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C diesels, each producing 2.350 kW at 1,800 rev/min, to drive Kongsberg US255CP azimuth thrusters, achieving an impressive bollard pull of 78-plus tons and a free-running speed ahead of over 14 knots.

The Freyja of Scapa has FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability and can carry 165 cubic meters of fuel oil and 20 cubic meters of fresh water. Accommodations comprise two cabins for two officers in the upper deck and four cabins for four, which can increase to six crew with pullman beds, in the lower deck.

“We are delighted that Orkney Islands Council’s experience of operating Odin of Scapa and Thor of Scapa in the demanding waters around their islands has led them to return to Sanmar when adding a third tug to their fleet,” said Ruchan Civgin, commercial director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: . It is always gratifying when satisfied customers come back for more.”

David Sawkins, Orkney Islands Council’s deputy harbor master, strategy and support, said: “We are as delighted with the quality of the new tug as we were with the original two, which have been working hard in Scapa Flow and around Orkney since their arrival in October 2020. It is already apparent that Freyja of Scapa is going to be as busy given the ongoing increased activity in our waters. The new tugs allow us to continue to move with the times, ensuring a first-class service to our clients.”