Master Boat Builders wins its first contract from Moran Written by Nick Blenkey









Coden, Ala., based Master Boat Builders, Inc. reports that it has executed a contract to build two new tugboats for New Canaan, Conn., headquartered Moran Towing Corporation. The two tugs will be the first that Master Boat Builders will build for Moran Towing, which traces its roots backs to 1850 and whose coast to coast operations today include vessel towing, bulk marine transportation, LNG support operations, and environmental recovery services.

“We look forward to working with Master Boat on this project,” said Sean Perreault, Vice President, Engineering Services at Moran Towing. “Master Boat has a great reputation for delivering quality equipment on a consistent basis and we hope this new contract will lead to future opportunities for collaboration between the two companies. While we have an ongoing commitment to our traditional suppliers, our demand from customers has given us the opportunity to work with new partners that we hope will become long term relationships.”

Naval architect and marine engineering firm Crowley Engineering Services, which has a long history of designing vessels for Moran, created the design for the new tugboats which will meet United States Coast Guard Subchapter-M regulations and will be ABS classed.

The new tugboats will have an overall length of 86 feet, a beam of 36 feet and produce a bollard pull of over 55 tonnes. The vessels will each feature twin Caterpillar 3512E main engines, EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,549 hp, Kongsberg US 205S FP thrusters and a Markey Machinery Company DEPC-48 bow winch.

“Moran is one of the most respected tugboat operators in the U.S. and we are honored they have chosen us to build their next set of tugs,” said Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice