Foss Maritime names Mack COO

Chris Mack Jr. has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) of Seattle-based Saltchuk Group member Foss Maritime. In that role, Mack is responsible for all harbor services activities of Foss Maritime focused on delivering operational excellence including safety, efficient operations, service delivery, technical management, organizational well-being, including engagement and development. He will oversee marine assurance, HR and labor, fleet engineering and Foss’ regional management teams in Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.

Mack joined Foss Maritime in 2005 as an able-seaman in its ocean fleet. He held several deck positions before moving to shoreside in 2011. He has held several shoreside positions over the last 11 years including port captain, project manager, director of operations and most recently, general manager of the Pacific Northwest Region.

“I come from a family full of mariners and I am humbled to be in a position to support our mariners at Foss,” said Mack. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of Foss being Always Safe, Always Ready while providing a premier service to our customers.”

Born and raised in Tacoma, Wash., Mack is a 2005 graduate of California Maritime Academy. He resides in Tacoma with his wife and three children.