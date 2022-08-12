Fairplay Towage orders Damen RSD tug duo

Hamburg-based Fairplay Towage Group, one of Europe’s leading tugboat operators with over 100 tugs in operation in multiple ports, has placed an order with Damen Shipyards Group for two Damen RSD Tugs 2513. The vessels will be delivered in January 2023.

The twin-fin reverse stern drive (RSD) Tug 2513 is one of Damen’s most capable and innovative harbor tugs with a maximum of 80 tonnes bollard pull.

airplay’s new tugs will be equipped with powerful render recovery winches with auto tensioning systems, as well as FiFi1-rated fire-fighting systems.

Fairplay has also voluntarily opted for immediate IMO Tier 3 compliance by specifying Damen’s Marine NOX reduction system with its advanced active emissions control system using SCR (selective catalytic reduction).

The vessels were already in production at Damen’s specialist tug building facility, Damen Song Cam Shipyard, Vietnam, when the order was placed, ensuring the rapid delivery. Other factors in Fairplay’s decision to source its latest vessels from Damen included the design and quality and the Damen Triton digital platform for the optimization of operational efficiency.

“We are very pleased to be supplying Fairplay with these state-of-the-art RSD tugs. Fairplay has operated Damen-built vessels for many years and we were delighted when last year they purchased a Shoalbuster 2711 for general operations in the North and Baltic seas,” said Damen sales manager Joschka Böddeling. ”This latest contract further reinforces the cooperation between our two companies.”

“Thanks to strong connection with our clients, we actively respond to the growing market needs with highest quality and efficiency available.” said Arkadiusz Ryz of Fairplay Towage Polska. “These two highly maneuverable and high performance new modern RSD tugs will strengths our fleet and cooperation with Damen.”