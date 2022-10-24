Cook Inlet Tug & Barge team recognized for safety innovation

Seattle headquartered Saltchuk today announced that Mark Theriault, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge Director of Operations, will accept Saltchuk’s 2021–2022 President’s Award for Innovation in Safety on behalf of his team.

Mark Theriault

Theriault was nominated by Cook Inlet Tug & Barge President Jeff Johnson for his team’s man overboard recovery winch design and installation as well as for new safety railings and markings.

“Mark has provided a visible and felt leadership over the years,” Johnson wrote in his nomination. “He fosters a culture of empowerment, innovation, and genuine care for each other’s safety.”

Theriault, in turn, nominated each of his three-member team and will accept the award on their behalf.

Engineer Jeff Bamford designed and installed the slide-away gangway that is more robust and sturdier for the Arctic environment. Mate William Clock “consistently provides safe and innovative solutions for the tugs and Cook Inlet Dock,” according to Theriault. His most recent achievements include the creation of an improved retrieval ladder for man overboard recovery on the sides of the tugs, and hex screws on tires. Meanwhile, Captain Eric Nyce assisted in the planning, installation, and testing of the man overboard recovery winch that is mobile and portable to any side of a tug.



