Bay Houston orders fourth new tugboat at Master Boat Builders Written by Nick Blenkey









Coden, Ala., based Master Boat Builders, Inc. reports that it is to construct a fourth new tugboat for Bay Houston Towing Co. of Houston, Texas.

Master Boat Builders is currently building three vessels of the same Robert Allan Ltd. Z-Tech design for Bay Houston and will soon begin construction on this fourth vessel in the series.

“Bay Houston has an incredible reputation as one of the top tugboat operators in the entire country and we are thrilled to continue working with them on a fourth tugboat,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “We are humbled that Bay Houston has recognized the top quality of our employees and is seeking to continue working together to continue enhancing their impressive fleet of tugboats.”

The ABS-classed tugboat will have an overall length of 85 feet, beam of 38.5 feet, and produce a bollard pull of over 52 metric tonnes. The vessel will feature two Caterpillar main engines (3512E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,213 hp., along with two Schottel Z-Drive thrusters (SRP 430FP), and a Markey Machinery Company bow winch (DEPCF-48).