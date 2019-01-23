Port of Fujairah bans the use of open-loop scrubbers

JANUARY 23, 2019 — The Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, has joined the growing list of localities banning the use of open-loop exhaust gas scrubbers in their waters.

In a Notice to Mariners issued yesterday, Harbor Master Captain Tamer Masoud writes:

"Please be advised that Port of Fujairah has decided to ban the use of open-loop scrubbers in its waters. Ships will have to use compliant fuel once the IMO 2020 sulphur cap comes into force.

Please advise all your principals accordingly."

