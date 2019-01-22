Wärtsilä to design and power advanced fishing vessel for Scottish owner

The new Wärtsilä designed Resolute will represent the state of the art in fishing vessel efficiency

JANUARY 22, 2019 — Wärtsilä will provide the ship design, the main engine and other propulsion equipment for a new state of the art fishing vessel to be built at the Balenciaga shipyard in Spain for Fraserburgh, Scotland, based owner Castlehill.

The 69.8 m long Resolute will replace an existing trawler of that name in the Castlehill fleet. When delivered in 2020, the innovative vesselwill operate in the fishing grounds of the North Sea.

“We have earlier worked closely with both Castlehill and the Balenciaga yard, and we are pleased to be cooperating with them again on this benchmark project. Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision supports the development of efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions, and this ship will certainly meet those criteria,” says Riku-Pekka Hägg, Director, Ship Design, Wärtsilä Marine.

“Wärtsilä has tremendous experience and an excellent track record in producing advanced fishing vessel designs, and we are confident that this latest design will meet our expectations. We also appreciate Wärtsilä’s positive cooperation during the concept development phase of this project,” says Georg West, owner.

In addition to the ship design and relevant documentation, Wärtsilä will also supply a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, as well as the gear, shaft line, stern tube and controllable pitch propeller (CPP).

Under a separate agreement, the company will also develop a concept that can be used for the owner’s application for an extended fishing quota.