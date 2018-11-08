Nichols Brothers to build tractor tug series for Foss Maritime

NOVEMBER 8, 2018 — Nichols Brothers Boat Builders of Freeland, WA, has won its first contract from Foss Maritime of Seattle, WA. It covers the construction of four 90 ton bollard pull tractor tugs and includes an option for six additional tugs to follow.

Foss plans for the vessels to operate on the West Coast of the United States, performing ship-handling duties within ports and harbors.

The first four vessels will be delivered beginning winter 2020 through winter 2021 and the shipbuilder will implement a new production line to improve efficiencies to meet the accelerated four-boat order.

Being built to a design by Jensen Maritime Consultants of Seattle, the 100' x 40' Z-drive tractor tugs will be built to USCG Subchapter "M" regulatory standards, with ABS loadline certification, and UWILD notation.

The vessels will be equipped with two MTU series 4000 main engines and meeting Tier 4 emission standards, Rolls-Royce US255 azimuth thrusters and Markey winches.

They will be equipped with condition-based monitoring for the Z-drives and main engines.

"Nichols Brothers Boat Builders is excited that Foss Maritime has chosen our shipyard to build their new tugs in this important program," said Tor Hovig, NBBB Vice President of Sales and Customer Relations. "This is the first contract we have had with Foss, and it allows us the opportunity to work with one of the most respected players in the US tug and workboat industry."

"With the series of vessels included in this program, we look forward to working with Foss for a long time ahead," Hovig added.