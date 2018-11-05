Wärtsilä integrated solutions chosen for Baleària's LNG fueled 125 m cat

Baleària’s new high-speed catamaran will be the largest such vessel to operate on LNG

NOVEMBER 5, 2018 —The largest high-speed catamaran thus far ordered for operation on LNG fuel, will feature a fully integrated scope of Wärtsilä equipment.

As we reported earlier (see story) the 125 m long Incat Crowther design vessel is being built at the Armon Gijón shipyard in Gijon, Spain, for Spanish ferry operator Baleària.

The vessel will operate on four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines, four Wärtsilä waterjets, and the Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel gas storage and supply system. It will have a service speed of 35 knots, and a top speed of more than 40 knots. The storage tanks give the ferry a range of 400 nautical miles. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in the latter half of 2019.

When delivered, the ferry will be capable of carrying 1200 passengers and 500 cars, or trucks covering a length of 500 metres plus 250 cars. Baleària will invest 90 million euros in the construction of this fast ferry, which is scheduled to start the aluminum cut next December and to enter into service in the summer of 2020.

The ability of Wärtsilä to deliver a fully integrated scope, including the engines, the waterjets, and the LNG fuel storage and supply system, together with all the related auxiliary systems, was an important option for both the owner and shipbuilder.

"High efficiency, reduced operating costs, and environmental sustainability were the key values in the design of this exciting new high-speed ferry. Wärtsilä has a strong focus and excellent track record in all these areas, as well as unique integration capabilities. This project redefines the conventional standard for this type of vessel, enabling 'greener' operations and lower lifecycle operating costs. We have worked closely in the past with both the yard and the owners, and we are proud to be once again their vessel solutions provider," says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Marine Power Solutions, Wärtsilä.

"This ferry will very much shape the future for high-speed, gas powered, catamarans and trimarans. This completely new design, which optimizes the performance of the ship, not only in terms of speed but also in seakeeping, and which utilises Wärtsilä's LNG technology, makes this a breakthrough vessel. The use of LNG allows us to fulfil our commitment to the environment and to energy efficiency, while also keeping us one step ahead of the new pollutant gas reduction regulations scheduled for 2020," says Juan M. Paino, CTO of Armón.

"Baleària's strategic commitment to LNG responds to criteria of social responsibility and economic profitability. The axiom, less pollution, greater economic profitability, works fully with liquefied natural gas," says the CEO of Baleària, Adolfo Utor.

