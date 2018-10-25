Baleària says LNG fueled cat will be world's longest and fastest

OCTOBER 25, 2018 — Spanish ferry operator Baleària says that construction of what will be the world's first large LNG fueled fast passenger/cargo ferry will start in December, with entry into service set for summer 2020.

The aluminum hulled vessel is being built at the Astilleros Armon shipyard in Gijón, Spain. With a length of 125 m and a beam of 28 ms, the new catamaran will have capacity for 1,200 passengers and 500 cars (or 500 lane meters of trucks and 250 cars), making it "the longest and highest-capacity fast ferry catamaran currently in existence," according to Baleària President, Adolfo Utor, .

The vessel will be propelled by four Wärtsilä LNG dual fuel engines, each developing 8,800 kW, allowing it to attain a service speed of 35 knots, and a top speed of over 40 knots. It will be equipped with two LNG fuel tanks and will have a range of 400 nautical miles.

Baleària will be investing EUR 90 million euros in the construction of the ferry, with aluminium cutting scheduled to begin in December, and entry into service in summer 2020.

The new ship forms part of the smart concept being developed by Baleària that includes the application of new technologies, big data and artificial intelligence through the digitization of ships and maritime terminals, in the interests of energy efficiency and passenger care services.

