TOTE gets contract to operate, maintain Sea-Based X-Band Radar

AUGUST 17, 2018 — The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC), Norfolk, VA, is awarding TOTE Services Inc., Jacksonville, FL, an $11,057,672 firm-fixed-price contract for the operation and maintenance of the Sea Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1) vessel.

The Sea Based X-Band Radar is a semi-submersible, self-propelled platform that provides ballistic missile tracking information for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The 389 ft x 238 ft platform has 34 civilians and 49 military personnel onboard, according to information from the MSC.

The Sea Based X-Band Radar dates back to 2003, when the U.S. government purchased a 50,000-ton semi-submersible platform from Norway’s Moss Maritime. The platform vessel received modifications at Keppel AMFELS shipyard in Brownsville, TX, Kiewit Offshore Services in Ingleside, TX, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Honolulu, HI, before entering service in 2006.

According to the Department of Defense, the contract with TOTE includes one 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods, and a six-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $65,303,887.

The work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2019. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 31, 2024. Subject to availability of funds, working capital funds will be placed on this contract.