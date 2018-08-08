CSSC plans to expand its marine equipment service business

AUGUST 8, 2018 – China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) says that rapid growth of its marine equipment service subsidiary, CSSC Marine Service Co.,Ltd, (CMS), has necessitated plans for service expansion.

CMS delivers life-time service for all CSSC-manufactured engines and products in addition to providing warranty handling for engine manufacturers HHM and CMD.

Since its establishment in 2017, CMS has been steadily developing its capabilities and expanding to meet customer demand in parts supply, field services, dry docking, warranty support, maintenance agreements and remote monitoring services.

A 24-hour hotline service commenced at the beginning of 2018 which is serviced by local service experts with back up support from CMS' OEM licensors.

The launch of CMS coincided with the inauguration of a new logistics center located within the Yangshan free trade zone in Shanghai that acts as the hub for CMS's global distribution network with the aim of capable and efficient delivery of key engine components on a global scale.

The logistics center comprises a 9,000 sq. m warehouse and distribution facility able to accommodate over 20,000 types of original small parts including fuel injection equipment, piston rings, pipes, flaps and valves, and large parts such as cylinder liners, covers and piston crowns. Built as a state-of-the-art facility, the centre hosts quality assurance monitoring and a hi-tech warehouse management system with a light identification process that enable the fast picking, packing and delivery of parts.

Planning is underway for future expansion of currently represented service centers in Hamburg, Athens, Singapore, Houston and Dubai. In total six strategic service hubs and 28 service stations will be established worldwide by 2020.

"Since the company's launch in 2017, CMS has rapidly gained traction in the market. We are quickly gaining customer trust and the result is the signing of an increasing number of maintenance and inspection agreements," says Andrew Stump, President, CSSC Marine Service Co.,Ltd. "Therefore, we are putting the key infrastructure in place in order to secure the continued expansion of our services in the marine sector."