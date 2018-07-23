LNG fueled Princess Cruises duo will be biggest ships ever built in Italy

JULY 23, 2018 — Fincantieri says that it has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Carnival Corporation's Princess Cruises brand covering the construction of two next-generation LNG fueled cruise ships.

Deliveries are scheduled from the Monfalcone shipyard in late 2023 and in spring 2025.

Fincantieri says that, at 175,000 grt and accommodating 4,300 passengers, they will be the largest ships built so far in Italy (edging out the two 161,000 gt ships just ordered by TUI Cruises for deliveries in 2024 and 2026)

Based on a next-generation platform design, the vessels will the first Princess Cruises' ships to be dual-fuel powered, primarily by LNG.

"This revolutionary platform for next-generation, LNG-powered cruise ships will introduce innovative design and leisure experiences driven by the future vacation and lifestyle trends of our guests – further evolving the already best-in-class Princess Cruises experience we deliver today. We look forward to collaborating with Fincantieri to bring our vision for this next- generation premium cruise ship into service" said Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises.

"We are proud to further extend our long-established partnership with Princess Cruises, a brand we are indeed tied to since our comeback to the cruise ship industry in 1990. After so many years, we are getting ready to enter, together, into a new era of our industry, increasingly aimed at reducing environmental impact. We proudly do this with an all-time record project, both in terms of size and technological level," said Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono. "We believe that there are no more significant milestones than these to reaffirm the market-leading positions we achieved. They allow us to keep a solid partnership between our country and the Carnival group - the largest foreign investor in Italy - and at the same time to maintain know-how and increase employment."