Maersk Supply Service completes 10,230 NM tow

JULY 12, 2018—Maersk Supply Service has successfully completed the tow of a semi-submersible from Las Palmas to North Western Australia. The tow was carried out by Maersk Supply Service’s 95m x 25m newbuild DP2 Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel Maersk Master. Based on the company’s Starfish series, the Maersk Master has 252 tonnes of bollard pull. Its five medium-speed Wartsila engines supply a total of 23,000 bhp.

The first leg of the 10,230 nautical mile tow brought the semi-submersible MODU rig from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands to Cape Town, South Africa. The Maersk Master and the rig then sailed around the Cape of Good Hope for a final port call at Port Louis, Mauritius before crossing the Indian Ocean to join Quadrant Energy’s Phoenix South and Van Gogh drilling campaign off the coast of Northwestern Australia.

Like her sister vessels in the Starfish series, the Maersk Master has several innovative features, including an anchor recovery frame that simplifies operations over the stern roller, and a deck handling gantry crane with remotely operated clamping hand.

Insulation on the main engines and the connected system help to prevent an engine room fire and a hybrid propulsion solution allows the possibility of selecting the most optimal operating mode for the task at hand and providing excellent fuel consumption.