New trawler is designed to be smarter, greener and safer

APRIL 24, 2018 — Rolls-Royce has signed a contract to deliver ship design and an extensive range of equipment to a 70 m long stern trawler to be built for Olympic Seafood based in Fosnavåg, Norway.

The vessel is to be built by Turkey's Cemre Shipyard. The shipbuilding contract includes an option for a second vessel of the same type for Olympic Seafood.

Shipowner Stig Remøy, said: "This is a new and modern generation of trawler. The planning and design has been conducted under the headline smarter, greener and safer. Low energy consumption and reduced emissions make the concept a perfect fit for our strategy of sustainable ocean harvesting. Rolls-Royce has played a central role in the development of our new ship."

The vessel will be of type NVC 370 with a low resistant hull design that meets increased demands for fuel efficiency combined with good sea keeping.

Monrad Hide, Rolls-Royce, Vice President Sales, said: "It's a pleasure working with ambitious shipping owners such as Stig Remøy and his team. We've designed a highly efficient trawler that will be equipped with a package of power and propulsion, electrical and automation systems that will deliver benefits to both the owner and the environment, as well as safety and good working conditions for the crew."

The equipment to be delivered by Rolls-Royce includes a Bergen B33:45 diesel engine as part of a hybrid propulsion system that can deliver both mechanical and diesel-electric drive to the vessel's Promas integrated rudder and propeller system. A Hybrid Shaft Generator (HSG) ensures optimum propeller and engine efficiency by running both at their most efficient point.

Rolls-Royce deliveries will also include its latest deck winches, driven by a permanent magnet electric motor.

The new vessel is designed for bottom trawling as well as pelagic trawling. It will have a modern factory deck arrangement to handle and freeze both white fish and shrimp and ensure a high quality catch.

The vessel is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in 2020.