Fjord1 orders Rolls-Royce Autocrossing system for more ferries

APRIL 17, 2018 — Rolls-Royce Marine is to supply its innovative Autocrossing system for a total of 13 new environmentally friendly ferries under construction for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1.

Rolls-Royce will also supply two Azipull propellers for each vessel along with the accompanying propeller control systems.

The vessels are currently being built by three shipyards in Turkey and two in Norway.

Rolls-Royce has now sold its Autocrossing solution for a total 18 new ferries that will operate along the coast of Norway; 16 ordered by Fjord1 and two by FosenNamsos Sjø.

The new generation environmentally friendly ferries have strict yearly limits on energy consumption as part of the commercial agreement between the ferry operators and the Government.

The automatic crossing system can be installed as an add-on to any standard Rolls-Royce azimuthing thruster. It provides safe, predictable and energy-efficient transit back and forth by automatically controlling the vessel's acceleration, deceleration, speed and track.

The two energy-efficient Azipull thrusters respond adaptively to environmental conditions to ensure optimal behavior and maximize efficiency.

The vessel's captain will supervise the automatic system and intervene using traditional maneuvering systems if needed. If the captain is not, for some reason, able to take manual control, the system stops the vessel at a safe distance from the quayside and keeps it safely positioned automatically until further action can be taken.

Dagfinn Neteland, CEO of Fjord1 said: "Our passengers will be part of the most environmentally friendly and modern transportation concept ever seen in Norwegian fjords. The technology from Rolls-Royce enables us to deliver this promise."

Andreas Seth, Rolls-Royce, SVP Electro, Automation and Control said: "We are proud to take part in the ongoing renewal program for ferries that connects communities along the long Norwegian coastline. The Government deserves praise for opting for both innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. It makes it possible for the maritime industry to deliver our latest technology."

He added that five of the new vessels will operate in one of Norway's two designated test areas for autonomous ship technology. "This is a perfect location as the Autocrossing system from Rolls-Royce is indeed a step on the journey towards increased autonomous and remote navigation," he said.

The shipyards building the new ferries for Fjord1 are:

Havyard Ship Technology, Norway = 5 ferries

Fjellstrand, Norway = 1 ferry

Tersan Shipyard, Turkey = 2 ferries

Sefine Shipyard, Turkey = 3 ferries

Cemre Shipyard, Turkey = 2 ferries

Earlier this year Fjord1 took delivery of three new ferries from Tersan, with Autocrossing installed.

The two ferries for FosenNamsos Sjø are under construction at Kleven's Myklebust shipyard in Norway.