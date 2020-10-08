Crowley sells 44-year old tug

Shipbroker Marcon International, Coupeville, Wash., reports that Crowley Marine Services Inc. has sold its 7,200 BHP Invader series tug Hunter, to private Washington interests.

Built in 1976, the tug was the 21st Invader class vessel built for Crowley by McDermott Shipyard Inc, Amelia, La.

Marcon says the Hunter is often referred to as the “fastest tug in the Puget Sound” due to its frequent tug race wins over the years at the Seattle Maritime Festival.

The vessel measures 136.2-foot LOA by 36.5-foot beam by 19.2-foot depth and is powered by twin EMD 20-645E5 diesels with Falk 4.345:1 gears driving two 132 inch x 82-88 inch 5-bladed stainless steel propellers. Electrical service is provided by two 90 kW CAT D3304 gensets.

On deck, the towing equipment consists of a double drum Markey TDSDW 36C towing winch capable of spooling two lengths of 2,800-foot by 2.25-inch wire. The tug was the 21st Invader Class constructed by McDermott for Crowley.

Marcon acted as sole broker in the transaction and is the 124th vessel brokered by Marcon for Crowley Maritime over the last 34 years.