Master Marine delivers second of two Osage Marine towboats

Master Marine, Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala., has recently delivered the M/V Frank Mellor to Osage Marine Services, Inc., St. Louis, Mo.

“We would like to congratulate Osage personnel for their great teamwork in these challenging times in taking delivery of their second towboat along with obtaining all its USCG certificates for Sub M compliance,” says Master Marine.

The boat is the second of two built by Master Marine for Osage and, like the first, measures 67-feet by 28-feet and is designed by Entech Designs LLC, Kenner, La.

The towboat is powered by a pair of Laborde Products Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3MPTAW Tier 3 marine diesels, each developing 803 hp at 1,400 rpm, coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears.

Laborde Products also supplied the vessel’s twin Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65 kW Tier 3 electronically controlled generators.

The vessel is fitted with R.W. Fernstrum Inc. keel coolers throughout.

Thrust to the boat’s Sound Propeller Services Inc. 70- by 48- by 7-inch four-bladed stainless steel propellers is provided via two J & S Machine Works Inc. 7-inch ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts fitted with Thordon Marine bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

The two 7-inch main rudders and four 7-inch flanking rudders are controlled by a Rio Controls and Hydraulic Inc. steering system.

The towboat has a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans from Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc.

Schuyler Maritime LLC is providing the vessels with 18- by 12-inch rubber fendering around the entire perimeter and push knees.

The vessel will have three crew staterooms for six crew members, 1 ½ baths and a full galley arrangement.

All interior spaces are served by a Daiken mini-split heat pump HVAC system from Outfitters International supply, while all custom woodwork and interior finishes are by Blakeney Marine.

Donavon Marine provided the vessel’s large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators LLC, the aluminum exterior doors.

The towboat has a pair of 40-ton deck winches from Wintech International LLC, and New World Inc. is the provider of all of the electronics and communications, with Unlimited Control & Supply Inc. supplying the alarm system.

The boat has a 7-foot, 9-inch maximum working draft and tankage for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water.