Change of Command at USACE Mississippi Valley Division

Maj. Gen. R. Mark Toy will transfer command of the Mississippi Valley Division (MVD), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), to Maj. Gen. Diana M. Holland in a formal change of command ceremony June 30 at 10 a.m. at MVD headquarters.

Due to the current conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be open to the public, but will be live streamed on Facebook @mississippivalleydivision.

Toy, division commander and president of the Mississippi River Commission (MRC), has been assigned as the Chief of Staff, United Nations Command, Republic of Korea.

Holland comes to Vicksburg from Atlanta, Ga., where she served as commander of South Atlantic Division.

As MVD’s 41st commander, Holland will be responsible for the Corps’ water resources programs in a 370,000-square-mile area that includes portions of 12 states; its boundary extends from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. District offices are headquartered in St. Paul, Minn.; Rock Island, Ill.; St. Louis, Mo.; Memphis, Tenn.; Vicksburg, Miss.; and New Orleans, La.

In addition, Holland will be president-designee of the Mississippi River Commission, the presidentially appointed agency that oversees the comprehensive Mississippi River and Tributaries flood control and navigation project, as well as the entire Mississippi River and its tributaries.