Callan awarded long-term Corpus Christi dredging contract

Callan Marine has been awarded the long-term contract for maintenance and new work dredging of the Port of Corpus Christi.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is a vital piece of our waterway infrastructure and Callan Marine is honored to be a part of maintaining it,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “Keeping our nation’s waterways accessible and improving commerce is a priority for Callan, and we are proud to partner with this crucial port.”

The Port of Corpus Christi is the third most profitable port in the United States and is the second-largest export gateway for crude oil. The channel itself is 36-miles long, with 30-plus ship berths serving the cargo, dry and liquid bulk, breakbulk, and wind energy industries.

Callan’s multi-year dredging process will provide maintenance and new work dredging of the various docks at the port, spanning the dock locations along the LaQuinta Channel in Ingleside, Texas, and the ship channel itself in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is proud to partner with Callan Marine on this new dredging program,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi. “As the largest port in revenue tons and the largest energy export gateway in the United States, the Port of Corpus Christi recognizes the importance of more critical coastal navigation infrastructure in support of goods movement. Keeping our waterways dredged to authorized depths allows for the competitive export of U.S. goods and Texas-based Callan Marine is the right partner for the task.”

The contract will commence this year.