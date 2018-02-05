Elliott Bay Design Group adds to team

FEBRUARY 5, 2018 — Eric Coleman has joined Seattle, WA, headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group's team of naval architects and engineers, bringing with him six years of marine experience.

He is a licensed professional engineer in Washington State and received his BSE in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from University of Michigan

Coleman's experience is broad, with an emphasis on preliminary and detail design work of aluminum and steel vessels. He has worked on a wide variety of commercial vessels and charter yachts up to 210 feet in length and his background includes hands-on shipyard experience, comprising production oversight, class and regulatory compliance, and designing for production.

"I have long admired the work of Elliott Bay Design Group. I am excited to add my own talents and experiences to this talented team of committed professionals," says Coleman.