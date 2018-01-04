Envirocleanse inTank BWTS completes Type Approval testing

JANUARY 4, 2018 — Envirocleanse LLC, a division of Charter Brokerage, a Berkshire Hathaway company, reports that its patented inTank ballast water treatment system has completed all land-based and shipboard testing.

Envirocleanse says it will now be submitting an application for U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval in the first quarter of 2018. Type Approval applications for IMO/flag will follow after the appropriately scheduled MEPC meetings.

The inTank BWTS uses a dispersion system patented by the U.S. Geological Survey for mixing the active substance in the ballast tanks. Treatment of the tanks is performed in transit, which means there is no disruption to in-port cargo operations. The system can use either electrically generated hypochlorite or bulk chemical as the means to provide disinfectant. Having these options allows the user flexibility to choose the system which best fits their vessel profile.

Calling the system "an important and unique addition to the current offerings in the marketplace," Matt Hughes, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Envirocleanse, said, "There is no filter utilized; there are no repower requirements for the vessel; there is no crew interaction required in port. inTank has a compact and flexible profile that never impacts or slows down cargo operations, ballast loading or discharge operations. In short, one of the primary concerns of today's ship operators – BWTS operational delays and related demurrage – has effectively been eliminated. Add all of these advantages to the fact that we will likely be the most cost competitive system on the market."