USCG responds to tugboat grounding

The Coast Guard is responding to a tugboat that ran aground near the South Texas Gateway refinery in Corpus Christi.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4 p.m. Sunday, from the agent of G&H Towing stating that the tug Mark E. Keubler had run aground outside the channel near the South Texas Gateway refinery and was taking on water.

Watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist with de-watering.

Once on scene, the RB–M crew began assisting with de-watering efforts.

The Coast Guard says that “before running aground there was reportedly a collision between the tug boat Mark E. Keubler and the bulk carrier Nisalah.” [This is probably, in fact, the 319,287 dwt Saudi-flag crude oil tanker Nisala].

Responders did not observe any signs of pollution and there were no reported injuries.

The Coast Guard currently has pollution responders on scene monitoring salvage operations.