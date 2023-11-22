Marine Log’s FERRIES 2023 sees success back in New York Harbor Written by Heather Ervin









FTA’s Donald Burns keynoted the event.

Marine Log’s FERRIES 2023 conference saw more than 200 industry leaders and nearly 50 sponsors enjoy two days of expert speakers on topics ranging from decarbonizing the ferry industry to funding those efforts and case studies on new designs and ferry upgrades.

This year, the event focused on designing today’s ferries for future operations as the industry moves toward lowering its emissions by adapting greener fuels or powering options.

“This year’s FERRIES conference was an extraordinary experience for all involved, and, once again, validates it is the leading event serving the North American ferry market,” says Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “An exceptional program and a roster of industry experts supported by sponsors representing some of the ferry market’s leading suppliers created an unmatched energy level among attendees, speakers, and sponsors. I am very proud of the Marine Log team and our ability to produce such a fantastic event.”

THE EVENT

Held at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson November 14-15, FERRIES 2023 was the latest in a series that, since 1987, has brought participants the latest in market development trends, emerging technologies, vessel design, regulatory issues and more.

The event began with a keynote opening by Donald Burns, AICP, Acting Deputy Regional Administrator/Director of Planning and Program Development, FTA Region 2 Office, New York City. Burns went over current FTA funding projects and opportunities related to the ferry market.

FERRIES 2023 attendees board the NYC Ferry to visit Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Featuring individual and panel presentations by leading industry experts, the two-day event concluded with a unique ferry tour of NYC Ferry and Brooklyn Navy Yard Ferry Homeport Pier C thanks to NYCEDC and Hornblower.

Those who joined the tour were given an overview of NYC Ferry’s current operational activities, as well as its plans for the future. NYCEDC went over the construction and design of the pier and gave a brief history of the fleet growth and plans for Homeport II in Red Hook. Hornblower concluded the tour with a conversation on NYC Ferry’s marine operations, maintenance and operations dispatching.

Carrie Song, U.S. Vice President of Renewable Road Transportation, Neste

Delivering two days of in-person discussions, dynamic Q&A sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, FERRIES 2023 was an opportunity for the North American ferry industry to come together to share experiences, network, look for new suppliers and reconnect with existing suppliers.

The event focused on how today’s ferries—those under construction, coming online soon, or already in operation—can be prepared for the changing scope of future operations as the industry moves toward lowering its emissions.

As ever, a focus of the program was on lessons learned from hard-earned, real-life experience. In addition, the program explored new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through advances in technology, innovative approaches to operating a vessel, and the latest trends in ferry design.

In addition to thought leaders presenting on topics relevant to the ferry industry, three panels were incorporated into this year’s program focused on ferry operator challenges and successes, battery options for ferries, and an interesting overview and look at the new Governors Island ferry project.

Other topics explored leveraging shoreside terminals and infrastructure to increase profits; low-carbon alternatives, such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid options; what’s trending in ferry designs being delivered today; and more.

Speakers came from a variety of companies, including Glosten, Hornblower, WETA, Governors Island, Candela Technology, Conrad Industries, Neste, ABB, Wärtsilä, Elliott Bay Design Group, Artemis Technologies, Corvus Energy, and many more.

Marine Log also announced that FERRIES 2024 will head to Seattle, Wash., next November.

“While the New York City area is also a great place to hold our event, we look forward to returning to the West Coast next year,” said Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log.

