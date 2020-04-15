U.K. project looks at potential of carbon capture for shipping Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.K.’s Department for Transport is funding a project that will evaluate the potential for using carbon capture to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping. The funding has been awarded Chester, U.K., based PMW Technology, whose A3C carbon capture process uses what it calls “an elegant cryogenic physical separation to capture the carbon dioxide from a process gas stream.”

One of PMW Technology’s partners on the project is naval architect firm Houlder Limited which explains things a little further by saying that the A3C process is designed to extract carbon dioxide from marine exhaust gases by freezing, then subliming the carbon dioxide. It is then liquified and stored in dedicated tanks onboard, allowing for carbon capture from vessel emissions without radical technical overhauls of marine engines and fuels.

Rupert Hare, CEO of Houlder, said: “We’re pleased to be working with PMW Technology and its partners on this study and look forward to sharing our learnings upon its completion, for the benefit of all of those transforming industries that stand to benefit from advancements in carbon capture.

“In the technology sector in particular, there is rapidly growing interest across the marine and energy sectors for cleaner technologies to accelerate the drive towards a zero-carbon future. The appetite for technology creates fertile ground for start-ups, and we relish the opportunity to share our 30 years’ expertise with our entrepreneurial partners and guide their projects through feasibility testing and to operational reality.”

Paul Willson, Director of PMW Technology, said: “The commitments made by the IMO for radical reductions in shipping emissions by 2050 will require major changes to fuels and vessel design. Current renewable fuel favorites such as hydrogen and ammonia will require global investment estimated to exceed $1 trillion.

“Carbon capture from marine engines offers shipping the opportunity to avoid the huge cost of new fuel production and delivery systems, as well as retention of existing vessel and current high-performance engine designs. With our partners Houlder, Tees Valley Combined Authority, and the University of Chester providing key operational and economic insights, we’re looking forward to assessing carbon capture’s potential as a more affordable means of achieving marine decarbonization.”