St. Johns Ship Building under new ownership

Americraft Marine, a maritime subsidiary of the Logothetis family’s Libra Group, has announced the acquisition of St. Johns Ship Building. Based in Palatka, Florida near Jacksonville, the shipyard specializes in the new construction and repair of a wide variety of steel and aluminum vessels, including ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts, and general cargo vessels. Its most recent orders include two 30-meter, hybrid-ready Incat Crowther designed offshore wind CTVs.

Americraft Marine is part of the privately-owned Libra Group, whose subsidiaries own and operate assets in more than 50 countries. It says the acquisition “comes at a time of significant need for Jones Act-compliant vessels” and that “significant shipbuilding capacity will be needed over the next 10-15 years to support the upcoming demand for vessels that construct and service renewable energy infrastructure.”

Facilities at St. Johns Ship Building include a storm-protected 100-acre inland campus with an 850-ton floating dry dock. Americraft Marine intends to further bolster capacity through workforce trainings, leveraging the yard’s proven expertise with the goal of creating a best-in-class future-focused shipyard.

“As a group that has over 45 years of maritime heritage through our original subsidiary Lomar Shipping, as well as significant renewable energy experience through four global clean energy subsidiaries, we are proud to invest in the future of U.S. competitiveness and energy security,” said Libra Group chairman and CEO George M. Logothetis. “With seasoned leaders who have decades of experience in the maritime industry and existing client relationships, Americraft Marine and St. Johns Ship Building will build upon and bolster the U.S. fleet, meeting government and customer needs while supporting the nation’s economic and clean energy future.”

“Americraft Marine is proud to acquire St. Johns Ship Building, which has the right leadership and skilled workforce to accelerate the future of U.S. shipbuilding and advance the urgent need for Jones Act-compliant, future-focused U.S. vessels,” said Omear Khalid, CEO of Americraft Marine. “Our goal is simple: to build a best-in-class Jones Act-compliant shipyard. Americraft Marine will provide stable industrial jobs, invest in workforce training, and leverage St. Johns’ proven expertise as well as the historical maritime heritage of the Libra Group.”