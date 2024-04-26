Michelle Kruger named president of Austal USA

The board of directors of Austal USA has named Michelle Kruger president of Austal USA, where she has been serving as interim president since August 2023.

Kruger joined Austal USA in 2022 as the vice president of global services and support. In that role she led Austal USA’s ship repair and warranty efforts including the development of business strategy and strategic alliances. She also oversaw the stand up of Austal USA’s San Diego repair yard including the delivery of a purpose-built 9,000-tonne capacity dry dock.

“Michelle Kruger has quickly demonstrated her exceptional capability to lead the Austal USA team and deliver on multiple shipbuilding, repair and maintenance projects,” said Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal USA’s parent company, Austal Limired. “Michelle has developed outstanding, positive working relationships with Austal USA’s customers and stakeholders, supply chain partners and employees and her appointment has been warmly welcomed throughout the industry.”

“My warmest congratulations to Michelle, as we move forward with certainty to deliver Austal USA’s multipleshipbuilding projects for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard,” Gregg said.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the unparalleled shipbuilding team at Austal USA, who work together every day to deliver with excellence and integrity,” said Kruger. “I am thrilled and committed to lead Austal USA’s on-going growth as one of the nation’s premier shipbuilders. Our growth in both surface ships and submarine module manufacturing is an incredible opportunity for us. As a team we will continue to deliver worldwide service and support capability while steadily advancing technology in support of our nation’s readiness needs.”

Kruger earned a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, KIngs Point, N.Y., was commissioned into the U.S. Navy reserves in 1987, and earned a master’s degree in marine engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1995.

She has over 25 years of maritime industry experience in new construction, repair, and maintenance operations. Before joining Austal USA, she held a number of leadership positions at General Dynamics including at its Electric Boat division where she supported the Virginia-class submarine program and led strategic business development activities. At General Dynamics NASSCO she was director of outfitting and led international benchmarking efforts that contributed to facility upgrades maximizing outfitting on the ground, and was director of repair administration. While at NASSCO she was promoted to vice president, new construction planning. She subsequently moved to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) where she was vice president of operations and led a team of 4,000 building U.S. Navy DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.