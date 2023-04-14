Ship Repair USA: When to repower or rebuild?

There often comes a time when a vessel owner or operator will need to decide whether to repower and upgraded or rebuild a vessel from scratch. To help owners and operators decide what’s the best choice for them, ZF Marine will present at Ship Repair USA on June 20 in New Orleans, La.

Keith Stanley, senior manager, pleasure craft product line – North America; and George Lewis, senior manager, commercial and fast craft product line – North America—both of ZF Marine—will answer why repowering is more than just updating engines, transmissions, propellers, etc. The pair will also go over what’s at stake if you only repower the engines; repowering best practices; when rebuilding instead of repowering makes more sense; and how to select the right products for your application, including finding the right repowering partner.

ZF Marine is known to the commercial marine industry as a manufacturer of transmissions, thrusters, propellers, steering systems, and electronic control systems.

Ship Repair USA

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command (MSC) with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

Sponsorships for the event are still available.Ship Repair USA sponsorship packages offer branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments, event tours and more. For more information, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or [email protected].

