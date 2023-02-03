Philly Shipyard transfers Prime Plate Facility operations to Avalotis Written by Nick Blenkey









Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) reports that it has reached a definitive agreement that will see it transfer operations of its Prime Plate Facilty to Avalotis Industrial Services (AIS), an affiliate of Avalotis Corporation.

The steel blasting and priming facility is located outside the shipyard fence-line in the Philadelphia Navy Yard business park. Effective February 1, 2023, AIS will assume full operational control of this facility while servicing all of Philly Shipyard’s plate priming requirements for its shipbuilding, repair, and miscellaneous fabrication activities.

The facility receives plates from the steel mill, and then shot blasts and primes them with a weldable zinc primer, also known as a pre-construction primer. The cycle takes place in an indoor controlled environment for proper surface preparation.

“We have worked with Avalotis Corporation on numerous projects in the past and we look forward to a strong continued partnership through this new agreement,” said Steinar Nerbovik, president and CEO of Philly Shipyard. “Transferring our prime plate operations will allow Philly Shipyard to completely focus on our core business of shipbuilding while receiving operational and overhead cost savings. We see this as a win for both parties.”

“Avalotis Industrial Services (AIS) is proud to be partnering together with Philly Shipyard. This agreement allows AIS to expand our fully automated surface preparation and industrial coating services throughout the East Coast. Individually we are a drop, but together we are an ocean,” said Joe Professori, president of Avalotis Industrial Services.

In addition to servicing the shipyard’s plate priming requirements, Avalotis intends to market its plate priming services to third party industrial and government clients.

Avalotis Corporation is certified by the Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) for the QP1, QP2 and QP3 nationally recognized certification programs and offers specialized industrial services including surface preparation and abatement, painting protective coatings, specialty coatings and linings, flooring systems, scaffolding and containment, and related services.