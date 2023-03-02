New software tool slashes hull design time

Two Netherlands-based companies — C-Job Naval Architects and software company Viktor — have joined forces to create a software program to optimize the hull design process, making it up to two times faster.

Called the ACD Resistance Module, the tool optimizes a ship’s hull based on its resistance, opening a path to delivering lower building costs (CAPEX) and operational costs (OPEX) for shipowners.

“In the early phases of hull design, engineers must make decisions that can have an irreversible influence on later design stages,” says Roy de Winter, R&D Engineer at C-Job Naval Architects. “Therefore, it is beneficial to make these decisions in a data driven way. An optimization process is difficult and labor-intensive work, but is essential for a reliable and efficient result. Together with the Viktor platform, we were able to create a tool, the ACD resistance module, that automates this process and reduces building and operational costs.”

By using the ACD resistance module, the chance of having to make changes later in the process based on key-decisions made earlier in the design is claimed to be reduced to almost zero, allowing for a smoother process during the whole ship design.

The two companies were well matched to create the new software tool. With C-Job’s experience in R&D, data science, and coding, the company knew exactly what input was needed. As a software company with engineering DNA, Viktor helped bring C-Job’s vision to life. Its team of development engineers offere expertise and co-development throughout the process of turning the idea into a usable tool with Python.

ACD Resistance module software tool runs on the Viktor platform

The ACD Resistance Module operates via the Viktor platform which offers a user-friendly interface where multiple users can work on projects. Viktor takes care of the user interface, while C-Job’s domain knowledge is running behind the scenes.

“Working together with Viktor, we were able to build an easy-to-use software tool that combines all our knowledge into a one-stop cloud-based solution for our engineers,” says de Winter.

“We strive to never stop exploring new ideas and technologies and were excited to collaborate with C-Job on a solution that helps unlock engineering potential to an exponential degree,” says Wouter Riedijk, CEO and co-founder of Viktor. “Through the Viktor interface, engineers can turn any idea into a cloud-based, interactive, user-friendly solution that is accessible to anyone.”

The ACD Resistance Module hull design tool continues to build on previous work by C-Job: its accelerated concept design framework. This framework uses simulation software in combination with in-house developed algorithms to generate optimized concept designs. The ACD Resistance Module uses the latest algorithms created by C-Job.

“Multiple algorithms were created and then added to C-Job’s ‘toolbox’ of optimization algorithms,” says de Winter. “These algorithms allow for complex design problems to be optimized in significantly less time.”