Podcast: BAE Systems on powering the Beluga24 ferry by Green City Ferries

Podcast: BAE Systems on powering the Beluga24 ferry by Green City FerriesWritten by Heather Ervin
In this edition of Listen Up! podcast, we’re bringing back Joe Hudspeth, Director of Business Development-Global Marine with BAE Systems, on Powering Green City Ferries high-speed emission-free catamaran passenger ferry, the Beluga24. Joining Hudspeth is Green City Ferries CEO Fredrik Thornell.
The Beluga24 comes with two emission-free options—battery electric for short journeys and hydrogen fuel cell for long ones—and it has been designed as a multi-purpose solution for public transportation with space for 147 passengers and 28 bicycles. Built in light-weight carbon fiber and with a foil-assisted hull, the vessels reduce energy demand by 50% compared to conventional high-speed catamarans and produce a smooth ride with very little wake.
Here’s more …