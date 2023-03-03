HST Marine selects BMT design for four hybrid CTVs

Purus Marine’s Swansea, U.K. based offshore wind service subsidiary HST Marine has selected BMT’s StratCat 27 design for four hybrid crew transfer vessels it has ordered from Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine. Set for delivery in the first half of 2023, they will be the first parallel hybrid propulsion CTVs to be built in Asia, according to BMT.

The design is the result of a collaborative process between the BMT and Strategic Marine teams. The CTV has been designed for optimal operational efficiency across a wide range of loading conditions with BMT’s proven hull form, maximizing waterline length while maintaining a loadline length under 24 meters and helping reduce emissions and fuel consumption, with a reliable fixed pitch propeller Cat C32 propulsion system.

With a maximum speed of more than 26 knots, the design allows crews to transport technicians rapidly and efficiently.

The StratCat 27 vessels include the latest generation, patented BMT Active Fender System (AFS) technology that dampens contact with the turbine tower. This reduces impact loads on turbine structures and allows vessels to engage at higher sea states, improving safety during personnel transfers.

The cabin design has been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, business class seating for 24 offshore service personnel and accommodations for up to nine crew members. To improve visibility from the helm, the vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced with ergonomic positioning to increase comfort for the bridge crew.

The parallel hybrid system which reduces main engine hours and maintenance costs, can also significantly reduce vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, can significantly cut the vessel’s operational carbon footprint.

“We are very proud to be able to continue our collaboration with Strategic Marine, customizing our designs and support services, alongside their growing roster of CTV newbuilds. Our CTV offshore wind range, currently exceeding 70 CTV designs already in operation on wind farms around the world, is designed to meet the varying and increasingly complex needs of the industry whilst delivering on our commitment to reduce the vessels’ impact on the environment,” said Martin Bissuel, BMT’s head of commercial ship design sales. “With offshore wind expanding globally, coupled with the challenges of constructing and maintaining wind farms/CTVs in a variety of locations, a very flexible and forward-thinking design mindset is needed. I can’t wait to see these boat enter service with HST Marine.”

“Strategic Marine’s collaboration with BMT is proving successful once again with the latest version of the increasingly popular StratCat 27,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “These will be the first hybrid StratCat 27s for our client HST Marine’s exciting new CTV project in the European region. It’s the latest example of how we are working with specialist partners to build ever-expanding fleets of low carbon vessels which is a step-forward in our decarbonization goals across our product range geared towards meeting market requirements.”