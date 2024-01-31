Weeks Marine wins $62 million USACE contract

Dredging contractor Weeks Marine Inc. has been awarded a $62,055,622 firm-fixed-price contract for harbor deepening and widening.

Work will be performed in Irvington, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds and fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $62,055,622 were obligated at the time of the award.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-C)