Ukraine announces “temporary corridors” to its ports

In a post on its Facebook page yesterday the Ukrainian Navy announced “temporary corridors for trading vessels going to / from ports of Ukraine.”

As usual with such things, it’s worth reading exactly what the post actually says, and does not say, before leaping to conclusions Here’s the full text:

“According to the order of the Naval Assignment of the Armed Forces No. 6 from 08.08.2023, new temporary routes of civilian ships to/from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine were announced. At the same time, it is reported that throughout all routes there is a military threat and mortal danger from the Russian Federation.

“Previously, data routes were already offered by Ukraine in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The Council of the International Maritime Organization recognized the right of Ukraine to free trade shipping, which is guaranteed by international maritime law.

“The International Maritime Organization urged Russia to comply with international conventions and stop threats to trade shipping in the Black Sea.

“These routes will primarily be used for the possibility of exit of civilian vessels in Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia 24.02.2022

“Vessels whose owners / captains officially confirm readiness to sail in current conditions will be allowed to pass through routes.

“We remind you that the last ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa July 16. After Russia’s exit from the grain agreement state-aggressor attacked the port grain infrastructure in order to stop access of Ukrainian food to world markets. World leaders, including African countries, urged Russia to stop blackmailing the food and not to interfere with Ukrainian agroexport.”

No guarantees on the safety of ships sailing the temporary corridors, no word that anyone other than the Ukrainian Navy has endorsed them. And, sadly, no news of any movement on reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.