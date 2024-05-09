Two tanker engineers plead guilty to pollution charges

The chief engineer and second engineer of the 47,999 dwt, Greek-flagged oil tanker M/T Kriti Ruby, which is operated by Avin International, pleaded guilty May 7 to charges related to the concealment of pollution by falsifying records. The chief engineer also pleading guilty to charges related to the discharge of oily waste into the sea from a commercial vessel near a petroleum terminal in Sewaren, N.J..

The maximum penalty on each pollution charge is six years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss resulting from the offense.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that chief engineer Konstantinos Atsalis, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS). Atsalis admitted that the Kriti Ruby’s crew had knowingly bypassed required pollution prevention equipment by discharging oily waste from the vessel’s engine room through its sewage system into the sea, including near a petroleum offloading facility in Sewaren. Atsalis also admitted that he falsified the vessel’s oil record book (ORB) – a required log regularly inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard – by failing to record this illegal activity. Atsalis further admitted that he directed crew members to hide equipment used to conduct transfers of oily waste from the engine room bilge wells to the sewage tank before the Coast Guard boarded the vessel.

Second engineer Sonny Bosito, 54, also pleaded guilty to violating APPS, admitting to concealing the discharge of oily waste into the sea through the vessel’s sewage system by causing a false ORB to be presented to the U.S. Coast Guard during its inspection of the vessel. Bosito further admitted to directing crew members to hide equipment used to conduct transfers from the bilge wells to the sewage tank before the Coast Guard’s inspection.

The sentencing for both Atsalis and Bosito on the pollution charges is scheduled for Oct. 22.