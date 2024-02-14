Solstad Offshore inks MOU on methanol with Cat and Pon Power Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s Solstad Offshore ASA is looking at the potential of methanol-fueling for reducing GHG emissions from its fleet. About half of its more than 100 vessels are powered by Caterpillar engines and it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Caterpillar Marine and and Cat dealer Pon Power AS to identify and evaluate its options.

“As part of our effort to help the maritime industry achieve a reduced-carbon future, we’re committed to supporting our customers’ climate-related objectives through methanol-powered solutions,” said Brad Johnson, vice president and general manager of Caterpillar Marine. “These solutions are fuel-efficient, cost-effective and meet our fuel standards. Solstad and Pon Power AS are a perfect fit for these efforts.”

Caterpillar said back in April 2022 that it sees methanol as a key fuel for maritime decarbonization and is investing in methanol-fueled engine technologies

“In order to continue supporting our customers with their climate-related goals Caterpillar Marine will continue exploring combustion technologies such as methanol,” said Derrick York, Caterpillar Marine’s managing director, said at that time. “Today’s products are being designed to be upgradable for future methanol utilization, thus further enabling the energy transition.”

Solstad has systematically reduced emissions since 2009, both through operational measures (Solstad Green Operations) and technical upgrades. These efforts have resulted in a considerable reduction of average fuel consumption per vessel. Solstad has a net zero GHG target in 2050 and expects to reduce CO2 emissions through optimized energy efficiencies and retrofitted vessels that operate with alternative fuels such as methanol. Additionally, new ship designs must be capable of offering lower emissions from the outset, and solutions developed by Caterpillar Marine asthat a result of this MOU will be evaluated for Solstad’s existing fleet.

Caterpillar Marine is committed to helping vessel owners increase fuel efficiency and reduce GHG emissions. It offers pathways to support these operational and sustainability targets by providing a range of solutions for alternative fuels and powertrain integration. Its authorized distributor in Norway, Pon Power AS has worked with Solstad for more than 35 years. Its expertise lies in packaging Cat engine solutions to fit today’s needs and tomorrow’s requirements, utilizing emissions-reduction technologies to the fullest extent possible. In collaboration with Caterpillar, it identifies customers’ alternative fuels and electrification options as well as participating in university research, professional society programs and events with vessel owners, ship designers and yards to advance more sustainable marine power solutions.

“As a vital, strategic partner with Pon Power AS for more than three decades, we are proud to deepen our collaboration,” said Tor Inge Dale, sustainability director at Solstad Offshore ASA.